Tsoga Africa Theatre Works has brought yet another magnificent drama that raises awareness on Gender Based Violence (GBV) PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Tsoga Africa Theatre Works has brought yet another magnificent drama that raises awareness on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) dubbed The Devil In You.

This play is well written and the actor and actress beautifully play their roles keeping the viewers in rapt attention. Always, issues of GBV in Botswana and worldwide have been a great deal of concern

The Devil in You has the ability to intrigue viewers and make them introspect and come up with solutions to fight the problem.

The play kick-started with Justice hosting a huge party for his dear girlfriend, Sophie on her 27 th birthday in one of the prime areas in the capital city during lockdown. There was plenty food, drinks and music to make the day very special for dearest Sophie.

Things went south at wee hours, around 3am to be precise, when Justice noticed the party girl dancing with some guy. In a huff, he called off the party. He started throwing accusations at his girlfriend. He kept on saying how jealous he was that another man was touching his girlfriend’s behind.

The couple was headed for a long and brutal day ahead as insults, accusations and beatings went on unabated. As the beatings heated, none of the neighbours wanted to help because they were afraid of ‘sticking their noses on other people’s business’ despite how much the beatings pierced their hearts.

The host who seemed way too intoxicated, started beating his girlfriend accusing her of cheating on him after he made a party to declare his love for her before colleagues, family and friends.

As if that was not enough, he went on to disrespect Sophie’s parents. He hurled insults at her mother for having not raised her daughter well by not teaching her to respect a man. He further talked of how her father was a fool for always getting caught after cheating. As a norm amongst women, Sophie did not keep quiet.

She fuelled his anger and aggression by talking back and telling him to beat him as he always does. She even told him to kill her if wanted to. She went on saying her boyfriend was like his father who was famed for always beating his mother, something he took pride in.

Justice proudly narrated how he always saw his father beating his mother black

Banners

and blue in broad daylight before them (children). He even said his abusive father advised him to beat women who ‘disrespect’ him upon growing up. This negatively affected Justice who thought violence was the answer to resolving misunderstandings. He became his father’s son.

Amidst all the fights, Sophie reminded her lover of the good times they had together when their love was still new and the promises he made to her but her efforts fell on deaf ears. She then reminded him of all the cheating he did to her, though she forgave him and loved him regardless.

That was when he calmed down and started feeling ashamed of his actions. The wedding gown they bought seven years back was no longer fitting and she threatened to leave him. He did not accept being dumped, but asked for forgiveness and promised to continue with the marriage.

Sophie asked him to trade places by wearing her dress. She even traded roles and started hurling accusations at him. She got hold of a whip and started lashingg him with it. That was a wake-up call for Justice who then realised what harm he did to his beloved girlfriend. Seeing her behave the way he did and drinking his alcohol made him realise the scars he caused her. He pleaded for forgiveness and the duo agreed that he must seek professional help in order to get rid of his jealous tendencies and violence.

Speaking to mark the opening of the play, the director and founder of Tsonga Africa Theatre Works, Gabriel Modise said the play was inspired by the escalation of GBV during lockdown more especially the recent alarming GBV cases in Molepolole. He said it was upon them as theatre to raise awareness to the public through drama. He further said even though drama was meant to raise awareness of different social ills and educating people, the government was not doing enough to support them.

He said the creative industry was left to struggle whilst it had an important role to play on the community. He called the government to start recognising and funding the creative industry as it does with sports.