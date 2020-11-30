Onkarabile Scara Mothibedi defeated Gearbox Babui to win the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa Super Bantum weight title PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Onkarabile Scara Mothibedi spilled the oils from Gearbox Babui to win the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa Super bantam weight title through a unanimous decision.

The highly charged bout was held at GICC on Saturday night. The build up to the bout was emotional for Gearbox after he failed to make the weight, clocking 4kg over weight.

Odds were against Gearbox but he started the first round on fire taking the fight to Scara and some people thought he would not reach round 12. It was the first time a belt title was contested for in Botswana by local boxers. In the second round, Scara started attacking but he was let down by failing to follow up the body punches that he made. The upper cuts that he threw were easily detected by Gearbox. The Scud stable boxer, Gearbox dominated the first three rounds.

The boxers seemed to slow down in round three as fatigue was now catching up with them. With 57 seconds left before end of round three, Gearbox caught Scara with a left hook. Scara of Top Ten stable came back to round four with a different approach, landing a jab on his opponent. The Gearbox responded with a big right hand. Scara was making some good head movements making it difficult for Gearbox to score.

The two boxers continued having no respect for each other

as the battle reached climax. Scara punished Gearbox with a left hook to finish round seven in style. Scara seemed to be back in the game as he now stretched his punches and stepped in. He launched strong blows on Gearbox who was looking tired. By round 10, it was clear that Scara had received instructions from his corner as he increased his work rate.

Speaking to Sport Monitor, Scara said his game plan was to study his opponent fitness level in round one and two.

“I was to wait for him to bring the fight to me and he did exactly that. I was not worried that he might try to knock me out so I kept calm and did my magic. That is why in round eight I changed my stance. I wanted to stop him with my left jab but I held back and enjoyed my fight,” he said.

Meanwhile, legendary Kgotla Bang Bang Baeti won his 23rd fight against Tshepiso Kurapt Mokgadi. Bang Bang brought down Kurapt three times to claim the victory. Despite that, Kurapt put up a brave fight. In another interesting bout, Thabiso Mpolokeng picked his first loss in professional boxing from Moabi Ngaka.