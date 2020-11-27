Sadi Dikgaka leads Influencers to drive change

The past few weeks have seen a great positive shift on social media.

As people have gotten used to seeing celebrities and social media influencers flaunt their colourful lives, it has been refreshing to see them convince some big brands to make a change in the communities that they are from and live in.

BTV’s Falavadome presenter and social media influencer, Sadi Dikgaka has pulled through a network of Botswana influencers together,namely fine artist Prince Tom, renowned chef Musa Mhlasi, creative director Mazid Gower, socialite and beauty influencer Tlhogi Maps and stunning Laura Gaorutuwe to embark on Jameson Journey’s.

The item is an exciting bond and connect initiative that seeks to identify Changemakers in Botswana communities to assist them in driving impactful change, one community at a time.

To kick-off the project, Jameson Irish Whiskey has already given Diamond Square Pop Up Park in Gaborone a much-needed facelift, restoring the park to allow the community to enjoy it together again.

In the coming weeks, the project will see Changemakers nominate feasible actions they would like to see happen in their community for the benefit of all with the help of some personalities on Facebook and Instagram. They will root for areas where people can bond, connect

Banners

and create together and can be anything from their favourite local barbershop that has brought them together, a chill area in their neighbourhood or connect street games.

“As the Jameson Irish Whiskey brand, the objective is to provide upbeat, fun and positive spaces in communities of the markets we operate in.

We advocate for social cohesion; thus, we want to ensure that we give people beautiful areas where they can connect, bond, and create. We have uncelebrated heroes in the community, those we call Changemakers and we are saying, let’s identify them, celebrate them, and assist them in bringing their vision to get those areas that bring the buzz in the community to life.

As we roll out the initiative in the coming weeks, do your part too and nominate individuals who will bring that change in your community and create places where lasting memories will be made,” Head of Marketing for Pernod Ricard, South Central Africa Grant Bester stated in a press release.

This is all just to reform, beautify and revamp those places that people usually gather at zero cost and no additional branding, the statement further said.