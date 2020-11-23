Can pregnancy materialise on an open place? We only, can see the evidence, which is not certain that indeed, it is pregnancy.

Pregnancy can be confused with Cirrhosis disease. We can be sure if the bearer would confess it, more especially, after necessary tests have been satisfied. Otherwise, the procreation of the foetus happens within the body and no one else can see whether it is a baby boy or girl, or twins, triplets or quadrats. Each one of us is pregnant of good and positive yields in our individual lives. Pregnancy is herein, used in the context of “EXPECTATIONS”. However, the question is; how many of us have had, or have their expectations/pregnancy unfold in their physical life?

There is nothing as beautiful as having an impactful idea, vision or aspirations. Whatever picture we build in our minds somehow validate our worth within the society we inhabit. They give us a strong sense of self-efficacy, self-esteem and self-belief, which at times throw us on a great wave of jubilance, which mostly urge us to want to disclose the pregnancy before it could mature up. We share our excitement while the process has not started or still at infancy stages.

Life begins in the spiritual realm, and it is not evident to a canal eye but can be seen and understood by the vision bearer. No one can see it until our minds and thoughts are exposed to them through uncontrolled conversations. When someone has knowledge about something, he or she also gains power to either destroy or strengthen it. Unfortunately, no one can detect another person’s truest attitude towards us that means trust should be scarce in order to curb any energy channeled against the formation and manifestation of the dream or goal. We, each, is sufficient to handle the procreation of the dream or goal is the owner not the next person.

The best way to protect our dreams and aspirations is through keeping our silence until the time is ideal to communicate them. Silence camouflages our efforts with idling. Those that are targeting to ruin or destroy you will never know your moves hence will not be able to calculate and counter the process. They will not bother to throw some shade towards you. There is

a saying that a tree of silence bears fruits of peace. Peace is necessary and a compulsory need for everyone, dead or alive.

One day, Zechariah went to church to offer his benedictions and whilst in the presence of the holy-spirit, an Angel Gabriel appeared before him with the most miraculous words ever. Zechariah and Wife had been trying to procreate but unfortunately, the process did not yield any traction.

With that in mind, Gabriel spoke acts against the pain, which was now a norm to Zechariah and his wife. He said that Elizabeth, the barren wife, shall have a son and the son’s name will be John.

The angel continued to advise Zechariah that he should not speak to anyone, including his wife, regarding the matter. When he got home, he was dump and it shocked everyone that he was not interactive as usual. Elizabeth endured all months of pregnancy and gave birth to a healthy baby boy. It was until that time Zechariah spoke for the first time since he encountered the angel Gabriel.

The military never disclose their strategies to anyone because it would give the enemy any information regarding their plan to ambush them. They study the enemy’s strengths and weaknesses, geological position, resources and an ambush is to make a surprise impactful.

We need to be mindful of what to say, when to say it or who to say it to. These would be achievable if we manage our excitement about the conceptualisation of the dream or idea well. We should be heedful that no one has the ability to comprehend the vision we carry the way we would ourselves.

The success of our aspirations are highly dependent on what we speak about them to others. Remember: A fool who is silent is counted amongst the wisest.

* Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author, Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com or call +26773791677 for bookings or What’s App +26771830584. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls.