Gospel newbie releases EP

A new kid in the local gospel music scene, Joseph LP has released his first ever EP called Wa Tshephega.

The EP was recorded at Soundlab Studios by Tashie Shepherd and the songs were composed by Joseph LP.

“The public has received the music fairly, meaning there is room for more but for a first timer it has been overwhelming. The love and support from Batswana and even people from Southern Africa has been amazing. We have tried to maximise on advertising as we believe it is key.

Social media has been on the forefront, having sponsored adverts, video clips and so on, ensuring we reach even people that are outside Botswana,” he told Arts & Culture in an interview.

He added that he had also done a number of events for free just to get his name out to the people. Joseph LP also revealed that a private launch he hosted on the of the release also helped push his music. Joseph LP further said apart from the writing, he always

made sure he invested in the production. “It took me two full years to release the three songs because I want perfection. I listen to other people’s opinions. My music is rich with messages of hope, love and the work of God,” he highlighted. Just like other upcoming artists, Joseph LP faced countless challenges to turn his dream into reality. He said he faced a challenge of getting airplay in local radio stations. “The local market is tough. It is very tough for an upcoming artist to penetrate it. All you get is free ‘exposure’ gigs here and there. To push the brand, we do free shows, visit churches and minister, wherever an opportunity pops up,” he sadly noted. The young artist had previously opened shows for artists he looks up to such as Sbu Noah of Joyous Celebration and Nothando Hlophe of Spirit of Praise.