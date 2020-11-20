A new kid in the local gospel music scene, Joseph LP has released his first ever EP called Wa Tshephega.
The EP was recorded at Soundlab Studios by Tashie Shepherd and the songs were composed by Joseph LP.
“The public has received the music fairly, meaning there is room for more but for a first timer it has been overwhelming. The love and support from Batswana and even people from Southern Africa has been amazing. We have tried to maximise on advertising as we believe it is key.
Social media has been on the forefront, having sponsored adverts, video clips and so on, ensuring we reach even people that are outside Botswana,” he told Arts & Culture in an interview.
He added that he had also done a number of events for free just to get his name out to the people. Joseph LP also revealed that a private launch he hosted on the of the release also helped push his music. Joseph LP further said apart from the writing, he always