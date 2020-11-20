Uncle dipopae has been working hard to keep the entertainment industry in his village alive through various activities

Michael Sebaka aka Uncledipopae in local entertainment circles, has brought yet another initiative dubbed The Weekends Lifestyle (TWL) to his home village, Kanye.

In a quest to bring life to Kanye entertainment industry, the artist has come up with a three-day event that will be held at Warm Hands Hotel every weekend from Friday until Sunday.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, Sebaka who has been working hard to keep the entertainment industry in his village alive through various activities said each week will have a theme that the revellers would have to adhere to such as all-white like in the past weekend, shorts and shades, all-black, military, local brands to mention but a few. “My intention is to bring up walking events where people can look smart while having their favourite drinks. We will have massage parlours, makeup artists, watching games and other activities that are lifestyle related. This concept aims to give people peace. They can have their

drinks and forget about their worries in a more relaxing place just like it’s done in neighbouring countries like South Africa,” he said.

Sebaka added that he was confident TLW would grow his village and earn it recognition. He said the village was blessed with a lot of unearthed talent, hence a number of talented artists and DJs will showcase their talents at the event. He added that he was so far happy with the support he got from the public.

Just like other events coordinators, he said he was observing COVID-19 protocols as he registers all attendees. However, he stated that the maximum number of 50 people per event given by the government disadvantaged them because they were unable to make profit. He also said the stipulated time of two hours also disadvantaged the creative industry.