Shepherd Bushiri and spouse Mary Bushiri PIC: FACEBOOK

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) followers in Botswana are rallying behind their spiritual father Shepherd Bushiri and spouse Mary Bushiri for fleeing South Africa (SA) citing personal security concerns.

The couple fled to Malawi last week from SA where they are facing numerous charges of money laundering and fraud.

“We are ready to help him settle in Malawi. He is our spiritual leader and we will stand with him in prayer and in physical ways when they take him to court.

Whatever he is going through in his life, we shall be with him.

Of course he has informed us through his official Facebook page and he shall also do so in the prophetic channel,” Pelotshweu Baeng, Botswana ECG coordinator said on Saturday. “We know that some people want to tarnish our spiritual father’s name because they want certain favours from him.

As the church, we want our spiritual parents to be safe and free from oppressors. Again Malawi is not far from Botswana and we will travel there to give him the support that he needs.”

He added their leader has seen all these issues coming and they hope the attorney representing him will

ensure that Bushiri’s property is not stolen.

He added that if Bushiri’s life and that of his family were in danger, then he needed to act. In his statement the prophet claimed there had been attempts to kill him and his wife in SA without police protection.

Bushiri has defied one of his bail conditions that barred him from travelling outside the country after his passports were confiscated. He said they would only return if SA authorities met five conditions, which include safety guarantees and assurance that their bail will not be revoked.

Bushiri has been appearing in SA courts for different offences, but never fled to any country or his home until the recent matters, which led to his two-week stay in prison.

One of Bushiri’s bail conditions was that they were to report every Monday and Friday to the nearest police station in SA between 6am and 6pm. They however failed to do so on Friday, South Africa’s media reported.