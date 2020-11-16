Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend Granted Bail

Extension II Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to Lekang Ipotseng, 31, who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

Ipotseng was arrested after being accused of tailing his girlfriend, Malebogo Motshome, 43, to her other boyfriend’s house and stabbed her to death.

Ipotseng, a resident of Masetlheng ward in Tlokweng allegedly pursued Motshome to Letlapeng ward at another boyfriend’s house where upon arrival stabbed her multiple times, sending her to her death.

However, the other boyfriend escaped unharmed after he fled the crime scene. Then, the deceased was rushed to Extension II clinic where she was confirmed dead by doctors on arrival. Magistrate Kamogelo Mmesi ruled on Friday that Ipotseng should be granted bail on condition that he should not commit any offence whilst out.

Granting bail, Magistrate Mmesi said there is no doubt that the charge Ipotseng is faced with is a serious one because it carries a possible death sentence,

where extenuation circumstances may not be found.

He was also ordered to pay the sum of P1,000 and provide one surety to bind him or herself with the same amount.

“You are to attend court hearings when you are asked and to report to Tlokweng police station every last Friday of the month,” Mmesi said.Representing the prosecution Joseph Kehakae of Botswana Police Service told the court that even though investigations into the matter were still ongoing there is nothing that stops them from granting Ipotseng bail.

Kehakae further told the court the recording of statements from possible witnesses has been completed.

In his last appearance, two weeks ago Magistrate Mmesi had ordered Ipotseng, who did not take his plea, to be remanded to allow the prosecution to wrap up its investigation.