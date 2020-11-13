Edwin Dikoloti PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Botswana Red Cross Society (BRCS) last week donated food hampers to three schools in the Mathethe-Molapowabojang constituency.

The schools include Mosamowakwena Primary School in Maisane village, Diabo Primary School in Diabo Village and Dipotsana Primary School in Dipotsana Village.

Red Cross secretary general Kutlwano Mukokomani said was performance the handover.

“We were gathered at the Botswana Red Cross Society headquarters a couple of months ago to accept monetary support from the MasterCard Foundation worth 50, 000 USD and during the handover ceremony I made a pledge to the Director of the MasterCard Foundation, Dr Festus Mogae and all stakeholders that we would diligently ensure that this project is executed meticulously”.

He further pointed out that through consultations with the three communities at different levels and various arms of government they were able to keep their word.

He said through their partnership with the MasterCard Foundation, they were able to identify pupils to offer support and cushion their learning challenges especially those brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The

Banners

beneficiaries of the educational materials include 57 pupils of Diabo Primary School, 51 pupils in Dipotsana Primary School and 171 peoples in Mosamowakwena Primary School along with 47 Person’s living with Disabilities.

The Member of Parliament for the Mathethe-Molapowabojang constituency Edwin Dikoloti commended and encouraged the partnership between MasterCard Foundation and the Red Cross for its humanitarian work.

“The hampers being donated today include solar powered radios, school bags, stationery and Choppies shopping vouchers valued at P700 each along with P200 transportation cash to redeem the shopping vouchers” Dikoloti remarked. He said it is commendable that during the harsh times of COVID-19 the two organisations are offering assistance to Batswana.

Selected students were awarded the hampers in the presence of their parents in their respective schools. The students and their parents were encouraged to properly utilise the resource to achieve better results in the examinations.