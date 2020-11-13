Makau collaborates with football star

Sebinjolo hit makers, Makau has released a new single titled Satane in collaboration with a football sensation, Bakang Moeng also famed as Sdoli.

Sdoli played for several premier league football clubs such as Unia Flamingo Santos, Gaborone United (GU) Sporting Club and the national team, the Zebras. But he left football before he could blossom after sustaining an injury while playing for GU.

He has now begun his journey in the local music industry under MN Entertainment by Mogakolodi Ngele.

In an interview with Bakang Mphele of Makau, he told Arts & Culture that Dr Tawanda and ManDizzy produced the song.

He also said they write their songs. He explained that every member comes out with an idea from there they share and come up with a solid song.

“Everybody knows who or what Satane is and that is the evil spirit. This song was inspired by the situations we find ourselves in; it can be individually or as a nation. We also come across evil spirits in the music industry. This year was the hardest,” he said.

said there is a fearsome opponent that tries to convince people that there is no purpose of life; no plan and that is depression.

“We have seen so many horrible things happening and killings. So now we say ‘sorry Satane ke nako yame.’ We are telling the devil that God is fighting for us,” he said.

He added that Batswana support their music.

He explained that if artists do not disappoint their fans with their craft, the fan would not disappoint them either. He said they received lots of love and support from their fans. In terms of marketing, he said social media was making things easy for them adding that they were trying hard even though it was not enough because of lack of funds.

He also pointed out that they were facing challenges. He said everyday in the music industry and this year is the worst because of the Coronavius pandemic.