Peter Yeboah is an industrial designer professional and co-founder of a furniture design and manufacturing company.

The co-founder of Handy Man company told Arts and Culture that they are passionate about creating high quality and unique furniture including but limited to tables, chairs, sofas and cabinets. He explained that having a design and manufacturing background played a big role in his decision to pursue a career in product design.

“Our process starts from brainstorming product design option on paper. Over time we have been able to buy power tools such as drills, circular saws, jig saw and routing machines.

We also have sewing machines, compressor, and nail gun, staple gun and spray paint equipment. I have a Bachelor’s degree in industrial design from the University of Botswana. I graduated in 2011 and have been making products since. However, I am always trying to learn new skills that can give me a competitive advantage,” he said.

Yeboah pointed out that he wanted their products to stand out and be easily distinguished from other manufacturers, which is why they always try out different ways of making things. He added that at Handy Man, no idea was a bad idea. He further stated that from all their work, there was a television unit he made for a customer in Gaborone.

He explained that the project was an interpretation of what the customer wanted and he felt a great deal of accomplishment in hearing that customer complimenting him for a job well done. He said that particular customer said it looked better than

he imagined or expected. This was all because Yeboah and his team put a lot of attention to detail. He said it was a relief that the countless hours finally paid off.

“Initially people think we are too good to be true. They think we just take pictures from the Internet and post them on our social media sites. However, after involving our company, they are satisfied and usually more than happy to recommend our work to family and friends. We strive to provide convenience and reliability to our customers.

A major theme is high quality. No compromise,” he boasted.

He added that they sell their furniture at old Gaborone industrial, LEA Leather Incubator Unit 12 at the junction of Macheng Way and Haile Selassie Road.

He also said they had been fortunate to have been invited to exhibit their work at the Global Expo and Youth Expo.

Even though they employed about five people, he pointed out that it was tough finding skilled labour, which limited their ability to expand or grow the business to reach higher output in terms of production without compromising quality.

Yeboah also stated that they had the privilege and honour of supplying the private as well as public sectors with their furniture. He said they explored other avenues through organisations such as Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) and others.

He added that they were growing rapidly adding that they aspired to be industry leaders in the foreseeable future.