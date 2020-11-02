Bakwena Scoops MRS Botswana Crown

On Saturday night, the country witnessed Tsaone Bakwena being crowned MRS Botswana 2020 queen at Travel Lodge.

The talented woman stole the judges’ hearts after proving to be the fairest of them all. Even though this year’s married women’s beauty pageantry had tight competition, Bakwena did not let her rivals walk away with the crown. She was prepared and fought with everything she had to win the contest.

She was also given Miss Photogenic and Public Choice awards. When selected for the top seven, she was asked how she would encourage victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV) to speak out because most of them always find it difficult to do so. She responded by saying GBV has escaladed worldwide including in the Botswana and therefore said it was important for victims to know that the police and other stakeholders are there to assist them. She added that she would advise them to speak out and break the silence.

Her answer enabled her to proceed to top three, which was to determine her fate. She was then asked two questions, why she thought she should be selected the queen and if by winning the title and was given a chance to make policies, what change would she make. Her answer was that she had to be chosen as MRS Botswana because she loved beauty pageants from tender age. She said would like to work with the youth and encourage them to follow their dreams.

“For the second question, if I was to take part on policy making I would give arts the same treatment as theory education. I will give both the arts and education equal attention because we are born with different gifts. Some children

are gifted in the arts while others are gifted academically,” she said proudly.

Batho Nleya and Lebogang Manson scooped the first and second princesses titles respectively. The duo also performed very well at the grand finale. They both answered brilliantly during both the top seven and top three finalists giving the judges a hard time to select the winner.

For her part, Nleya said she had to be crowned this year’s queen because she was authentic. On the second part of the top three questions, she said if she could be given a chance to change policy she would make a policy that advocates for gender equality.

Manson told the judges that she got a chance to study abroad and scored a few achievements in her life. This young entrepreneur added that she would share her skills and knowledge with the nation. For the second part of the question, she pointed out that she would make a policy on mental health.

She explained that confidence and high self-esteem were very important for every human being’s good mental health.

Before parading in their evening gowns, the women looked fantastic in their traditional attires where they showcased their cultures and explained what it meant to them. Some of the women that made mind blowing presentations include Dikatso Ontifile in her Herero women’s attire, Anastatia Nonoka with makgabi and beautiful Setswana dance known as konkobi, Mmabatho Mashonga in her Zezuru attire to mention a few.

The ladies also paraded in Berry Heart’s swim wear line where Berry Heart recited her poem while the women were parading before later performing for the audience.