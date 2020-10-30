Judges will have a tough time tomorrow trying to choose the winner of the MRS Botswana title from 12 beauty queens PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The grand finale for Botswana’s first beauty pageant for married women dubbed MRS Botswana will be held tomorrow evening at Travel Lodge as 12 finalists battling for the crown.

The 12 talented and brilliant women booked a slot after impressing the judges during the pageantry’s preliminary fashion show held last month.

The MRS stands for the Married Remarkable Sophisticated women. In an interview with the pageant’s director, Kgalalelo Lesetedi, she said the pageant aims to inspire married women to look elegant, take care of their families and give all married women a chance to revive their marriages.

“MRS Botswana is an established organisation incorporated in Botswana, specialising in the business of family management and recreation. We offer marriage and family seminars, family woman seminars, family man seminars, working mom or dad seminars and recreation, single parenting workshops and a number of family oriented activities,” Lesetedi explained.

She said this year’s activities include the introduction parade where the women will parade swim wear by Berry Heart, my Botswana parade where they will be wearing their traditional attires and a last parade where they will showcase their dinner dresses. There will also be musical entertainment and a performance by Berry Heart.

She explained that due to the current COVID-19 requirements where they are allowed to sell 50 tickets to attendees, they would not manage

Banners

to subscribe and make enough money to send the queen internationally even if the World Health Organisation (WHO) lifts international travel restrictions.

However, she acknowledged that the virus was a big challenge as it threatens people’s lives. She said life was precious and could not be replaced which is why it was important to adhere COVID-19 regulations. Lesetedi further explained that they strongly comply with the Ministry of Health and Wellness regulations by wearing masks, sanitizing, washing hands with soapy warm water, social distancing and where possible stay home avoiding unnecessary travels to keep safe.

Recently, the women had a bootcamp at Tuli Block sponsored by Terrafou Game Lodge. Lesetedi said they visited Mathathane Kgosi who talked deeply about putting Bobirwa in the local tourism sector. They also visited Kwenantle Farm in the Tuli Block farms owned by a man known as Rra Boi and others where they were blessed with some goodies to take home. The women also got to see wild animals and had fun activities like gift exchanges and vintage photo shoots where they got time to unwind before the big day, which is tomorrow.