A police probe into yesterday’s heist at Kumakwane village is yet to yield leads to an arrest or identify suspects in relation to the robbery.

The clarification follows false reports that suspects have been identified and arrested in relation to the ‘stick-up’. The armed six men allegedly attacked and fired shots at a Security Systems van and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The officer commanding, senior superintendent Modise Gabatshwane told Mmegi that no suspect(s) were arrested in connection to the incident and investigations are yet to lead to the whereabouts of the suspects. However, Gabatshwane said they are currently questioning a

man in relation to the matter, but they cannot say if he is a suspect yet.

“We are following leads, we cannot say the person we are currently questioning is the one as yet. Yes, a Security Systems van was attacked. There were shootings and the suspects got away with undisclosed amounts of money. The company that was transporting the cash is yet to put everything together and tell us the exact stolen amount,” Gabatshwane said.