The Botswana Football Association (BFA) general assembly last week approved the appointments of committees that will preside over judicial matters for the next four years.

This follows the end of the term for the previous judicial committees.

Former top local referee, Edwin Senai will now sit on the new BFA disciplinary committee with six other members. Also included on the committee is former BFA Appeals committee member, Billy Sekgororoane who already has a background in dealing with football disputes.

Sekgororoane was a member of the BFA judicial committee during the time when the Ofentse Nato saga rocked the Botswana Premier League (BPL). The committee is expected to take over a matter between the First Division North (FDN) committee members and the association, which has been dragging for almost two years.

The committee members that include chairperson, Mpenzeni Sambandawe have been on suspension since 2018 for allegations of misappropriation of funds belonging t the association. The suspended members have maintained their innocence and have been fighting for their reinstatement, accusing the BFA of

failing to charge them. They missed out on last week’s general assembly.

On the Appeals committee, the BFA has appointed two prominent attorneys, Uyapo Ndadi and Terrence Dambe who will work alongside five other members. Other attorneys, Obonye Jonas and Tshiamo Rantao will lead the Tribunal, which consists of seven members. Former Mochudi Centre Chiefs chairperson, Raymond Tsheko has also been included on the committee while former Gaborone mayor, Nelson Ramaotwana joined the Ethics committee.

Full list of BFA Judicial Committees – 2020/2024

Disciplinary Committee: Onalethata Kambai, Billy Sekgororoane, Nondumiso Ntuli, Bathusi Rathari, Edwin Senai, Tumisang Hule, Phatsimo Mphetolang

BFA Ethics Committee: Moreri Sebonego, Mpho Garebatho, Michael Thagwane, Phazha Molebatsi, Patrick Matlho, Nelson Ramaotwana, Marang Morakaladi

Tribunal: Tshiamo Rantao, Keneilwe Mere, Obonye Jonas, Boemo Maboane, Arnold Somolekae, Naledi Dipholo-Goulden, Raymond Tsheko

BFA Appeal Committee: Terrence Dambe, Uyapo Ndadi, Fidelis Lekhao, Simon Mmopi, Gideon Masilo, Tshepo Sebele, Tjiyapo Mokhosoa