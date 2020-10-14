Prevalence of covid19 in schools worrying

Education sector trade union BOSETU has expressed concern about the prevalence of COVID – 19 in the school environments.

Bosetu president Winston Radikolo says thus far more than 50 schools have been affected by COVID – 19.

“This goes out to tell that there is deficiency in our schools when it comes to putting in place the preventative protocols. As we indicated before when we queried that schools were not ready for re – opening, it has now come to pass that our fears were not far – fetched”.

Radikolo observed that in many schools, hygiene is compromised by mere absence of sanitizers, few hand – washing stations, absence of social distancing in classes as the powers that be decided to put more numbers in classes and reluctance by some school managers

to allow teachers to work from home to de – congest workplaces”.

According to the Bosetu president even in areas where there were adherences to laid down protocols, the school authorities and the ministry officials later on relaxed the standards and let the guards down.

“We see situations in schools where the health officials deliberately breach the preventative protocols like allowing teachers and students who are close contacts waiting for their results to further interact with others in the school environment without self – isolating-a glaring sign of application of double standards in enforcing preventative measures. We have seen this happening recently at FSS, S.t Joe, Ledumang Senior and Dithejwane JSS.