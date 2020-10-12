Rose Seretse

Members of Parliament’s Governance and Oversight Committee have observed that some Batswana can barely afford to purchase electricity following April’s 22% tariff increase.

The members made the observations Friday following a presentation by Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA), chief executive officer, Rose Seretse to the committee.

Seretse had presented to the committee on the failures and achievements of BERA.

The legislators pointed out that Batswana’s living wages were low adding the situation was exacerbated by high Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) tariffs.

“I do not think it is fair for us to compare Botswana with other countries in the region without looking at Batswana’s salaries.

We are deepening Batswana’s problems, especially during this time when COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has hit them so hard,” Member of Parliament (MP) for Maun East, Goretetse Kekgonegile said.

MP for Ghanzi North, John Thite had earlier wanted to know what BERA was doing about BPC power cuts of more than eight hours without informing customers.

“What action or advice does BERA give to BPC since you do regulate their prices and do agree with them when it comes to tariffs?

Don’t you think consumers are being ripped off by BPC? Don’t you receive such complaints? The issue

of prolonged power cuts must be addressed because businesses are affected badly and people are forced to throw away perishables,” Thite said.

MP for Selebi-Phikwe East, Dithapelo Keorapetse said the issue of upwardly revised tariffs should be reviewed instead of allowing BPC to turn customers into mere cash cows.

“We know that 22% is high for some Batswana, but an increase was important,” Seretse noted.

She, however, came to the defence of the move to increase tariffs saying that BPC also has to make money so that it does not rely on government subsidies.

Recently, it was reported that BPC is looking to receive a P500 million subsidy, an additional P500 million for the rehabilitation of the 25-year-old Morupule A Power Station and P800 million for the construction of Morupule B, which is due to be commissioned next year.

This year, BPC is expected to generate 160MW through burning of 342,000 litres of diesel every eight hours at Orapa and Matshelagabedi. The exercise is expected to cost P3 billion over the next three years.