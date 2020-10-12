Lesego Montsho

A delightful and elegant gesture has been demonstrated by young visionaries who selflessly sacrifice their time and effort towards bridging the gap that exists amongst students outside the classroom to enable them to interact well in class.

The initiative came about through Lesego Montsho(LMF) Foundation. The foundation’s mandate is to nurture the love for education and leadership prominence in students. The non-profit organisation is focused on cultivating brilliance in the youngsters.

“When I founded LMF in 2016, it was simply because I am someone who believes that gratitude is recompensed by partaking in acts that contribute positively to our world and our societies,’’ said the founder, Lesego Montsho.

The organization strives to foster deep interest for education and wide-ranging brilliance in minors through activities and events that make kids to grow into optimistic forthcoming accountable leaders such as the Spelling Bee Competition, The Science and Mathematics contests, and book donations. That aim is to improve the afore-mentioned aspects in children, hence the foundation’s slogan “Enthusing Imminent Leaders.’’

She also said recently as a foundation they took part in a book tour and impact-based tour, called “The Insightful Tour’’ organized by her national bestselling book “Insights of an Xchomosomed Idealist’’ and LMF co-hosted youth trailblazers such as authors, comedians, activists, eEntrepreneurs, award-winners and motivational speakers across the country and the continent of Africa with the mandate of taking message of value and freedom of thoughtfulness to dozens of children, adults, cities, towns and villages across

Botswana and the rest of Africa as a whole.

The Insightful Tour not long ago visited Nanogang Community Junior Secondary School (CJSS) the school that has been dominating for the better part of the decade in Junior Certificate (JC) results.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) president of Nanogang CJSS gave closing remarks at the event, stipulating that they had to walk an extra mile to attain even more than what the previous completing students accomplished in their JC leaving examination.

“Since our organization is mostly into youngsters, we have been visiting more schools and organisations such as SOS to empower and let the children know that they have the capability to be and also achieve anything that they can ever dream of,’’ Montsho said.

In his inauguration, former US President President Kennedy said “…Ask not what your country can do for you but ask what you can do for your country…’’At LMF through #TheInsightfulTour, we intend to be in alignment with those words.

For us that small difference starts with cultivating prominence in children and remembering Catherine Pulsifer’s words that “…children represent the future, encourage, support and guide them…’’ and it is not a coincidence that the slogan for this impact based tour is “Elevation through Impact.’’