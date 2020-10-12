Mudongo Gets Regional Committee Nod

PALAPYE: Botswana Chess Woman International Master (WIM), Boikhutso Mudongo has been appointed Zone 4.5 (Southern African) chairperson of the Women In Chess committee.

Eight other Batswana chess administrators were also appointed in various sub-committees of Zone 4.5. They include Major Ivon Makabe, Vincent Masole, Keenese Katisenge, Mosenya Ndawana, Michael Mbaiwa, Michael Mpuisang, and Mokwaledi Tingwane.

Dikgang Jeremiah was appointed Chess In Education secretary. The nine new appointees increase Botswana’s global administrative recognition.

Four other office bearers have been serving in the FIDE structures. Meanwhile, Dubulani Buthali was this year appointed to serve in the investigative arm of the FIDE Ethics Committee.

Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) president Motlhokomedi Tlhabano serves as a member in FIDE Chess In Education Commission. Dr Marape Marape is the chairman of the FIDE Medical Commission and Tshepiso Lopang the Africa Chess Confederation Vice President and a councillor in the FIDE Planning & Development Commission.

The elated 41-year-old Mudongo regards her appointment and those of her compatriots as a big opportunity for local chess. She believes her appointment came as recognition for her long stay and experience in the chess game.

Mudongo also said she had met many challenges in over two decades competing as a girl child and later on as a woman in chess. She said the challenges range from inequality in

Banners

participation and prizes, and disadvantageous competition environment amongst others.

“It could not have come at a better time, my competition endurance has reduced, I have reached a stage in my career that I should give back by way of preparing a comfortable platform for the upcoming players. I am very happy for this recognition, it’s a position I intend to make most of, and help prepare a fair playground for girls and women,” she said.

“There are wide range of issues affecting females in sport that need advocacy. We have been fighting for ourselves through performance alone and still the males have always held an advantage.”

“We have our women committee in Botswana and with myself at the helm of the regional committee of women, Botswana stands to benefit.”

She however said she would be looking at the mandate of the African Chess Union that overlooks the committees to deliver accordingly for the benefit of the region and the continent.

Mudongo, alongside Makabe and Mosenya Ndawana currently lead the technical team of Botswana national team that is on camp preparing for the 2020 Zone 4.5 Online Champions billed for October 16-18.