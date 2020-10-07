No leads in Gakuto arson. PIC.KENNEDY RAMOKONE

A police probe into the Gakuto arson, in which an angry mob allegedly burnt a 20-room house to ashes, has not generated any leads in the case.

Unknown suspects allegedly set the Enoses home on fire dampening the family’s Independence Day holiday celebration. A week into the investigation, Mogoditshane Police Station commander, superintendent Russ Letsebe said they are yet to find leads.

“We have not yet established who set the house on fire, but investigations into the matter are ongoing. We are still looking for the suspect(s). Like I said, the victims have not

pointed anyone (out) to us as their (possible) suspect or suspects,” Letsebe said.

The community is reportedly fed up with the family’s son who they claim is either aware or involved in various incidents of theft. Though claims have been made that the son has been implicated in the theft incidents, the angry mob alleged that he has been getting away with the offences.