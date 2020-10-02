No go area: Your Omang and bank cards should be closely protected

Global information and insights company TransUnion has warned Batswana to be on their guard against COVID-19-related scams, with criminals taking advantage of the increased number of people looking for information about the disease to defraud them or steal their personal details.

Kabelo Ramaselwana, CEO of TransUnion Botswana said cybercriminals were exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic as a screen for their activities, sending emails and text messages from seemingly legitimate organisations with information about COVID-19.

Once people click on the links in emails or text messages, they unknowingly download software which allows cybercriminals to take control of their devices and access their personal information and financial data, which could lead to identity theft.

On the websites, they are scammed into buying fake or non-existent products.

“Identity theft is growing in Botswana. The problem with this type of crime is that victims only find out about the theft months later – by which time fraudsters have obtained false lines of credit and racked up significant debt in their name,” Ramaselwana said.

To avoid turning the already-challenging times into a long and stressful fight to reclaim your stolen identity, follow these tips to protect yourself against identity theft.

Never click on a link, or provide your sensitive information

Phishing is a major part of identity theft and fraud, warned Ramaselwana. “You’ll get an official-looking email from a bank or other organisation, offering you information or asking you to verify some aspect of your account. Don’t do it. No reputable company will ever ask to verify details by clicking on a link in an email,” he said.

Stick to legitimate sites for online shopping

The restrictions in movement have resulted in a surge in online shopping, as people look to buy everything from groceries to books to

airtime. “Check that there’s an ‘https’ in the web address and an icon of a locked padlock on the left side of the URL. The ‘s’ stands for secure and means the site can be trusted. Don’t just click on links in mails offering you ‘too-good-to-be-true’ deals: check it out first,” Ramaselwana said.

Secure your online identity now

Make sure you have strong passwords for important accounts such as your banking, online shopping and email. Change them regularly and don’t use the same password for all your online profiles. Where possible, use two-factor authentication to make it harder for scammers to gain access to your accounts.

Keep checking your transaction alerts

The best way to check if your identity and credit is safe is to check your bank and card statements and credit reports. Fraudsters are especially active at a time of crisis, when people are distracted. Keep track of what is on your credit report for signs of suspicious activity, such as accounts that you don’t recognise or credit checks from companies with which you’ve never done business.

*You have a right to a free credit report once every 12 months. Contact TransUnion on +267 390 3535 or botsa@transunion.com or visit any post office country wide to obtain your free credit report. TransUnion is a leading global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. TransUnion provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses across the continent