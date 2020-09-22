Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti has said, as football returns, the association will come up with strategies to tackle Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The country has been stung by high incidences of GBV, with President, Mokgweetsi Masisi addressing the nation on the scourge last week Friday.

Letshwiti has said football would not be left behind and would tackle GBV head on.

“In recent months, the country has grappled with yet another pandemic now in the form of Gender Based Violence. We cannot fold our arms and be spectators when confronted by such a gross social ill,” he said through a statement.

“As matches return, the BFA will, through our sponsors, be working with our players and clubs, come up with educational initiatives to propagate a message conscientising the public about and against GBV. This is only in the interest of the girl-child and women. We will engage in partnerships with various organisations and individuals who are already actively engaged in the fight against GBV,” he said.

He said the nation relies

on women to nurture children who end up playing for teams and the national teams.

“We have systematic and robust development programmes, which must drive women empowerment and development.

These programmes develop and enhance women's teams who represent the country on the global level. This is intended to appreciate women and the girl-child that they too can add value in sports even at global level. We strive to drive a message that women's dreams are valid even on the international platform.”

Letshwiti said women must not be restricted but must be free to pursue their dreams without fear.

Often in sport, there are reports of sexual harassment against women.

“The girl-child and women must continue their natural and God-given responsibility of being nurturers and teachers and men are expected to do their God-given responsibility to protect not only their women but all women in society,” he said.