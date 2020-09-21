General Tuco

A Mmadinare artist released a gospel album titled Khubama O Rapele last week after joining the music circuit just two years ago in 2018.

Othusitse Raphutshe, who goes by the stage name General Tuco, was recently commended by local’s gospel legend Matthews Matsetse on his Facebook page for dishing out his third album.

General Tuco told Arts & Culture that the industry is getting dominated by house music hence he has mixed his third installment with elements of Rhumba in his praise and worship album.

“My mandate is to send the message of salvation via music that relates to all with a succulent segment of dance and feel-good tempo hence I call it adding medicine to the sugar,” he added.

The born-again artist, working on launching an anti-drug campaign gave his utmost gratitude and appreciation to Lawrence Galorale, Romeo Balebetse, Temogo Magapatona and Isaac Raphutshe.

He explained that he dropped his album at a time that the world is hard-hit by the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a way to tell the universe that there is solution in prayer.

He stated that the album, recorded

under Cabido Production has been availed in all digital music platforms as a way for the word of the Lord to reach out to his followers in the comfort of their homes.

“If we can come together in unity of prayer then we can overcome this pandemic,” he said. General Tuco also said he has experienced growth in what he does and aspires to reach not only the hearts of local supporters but also international ones.

With an incredible touch by Thapelo Wamojuta and Stone Bosekeng, this album has great production compared to all the offerings he has put out since the beginning of his career. “I was a perfectionist on this latest product,” General Tuco admitted.

He further said that his services are within easy reach towards anyone who needs his assistance regardless of their music genre since the aim is to get the wise message to the world and see others excel.