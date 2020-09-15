Two die in Sunday Mazda, tour bus collision PIC: FILE

PALAPYE: Two people perished in a fatal road accident on Sunday evening when a passenger bus collided with a Mazda Allenza in Mahalapye.

A 23-year-old man of Kodumatse and a 26-year-old woman of Makwate that were both passengers of the Mazda lost their lives.

The duo was confirmed dead upon arrival at the Mahalapye District Hospital, where they were rushed after the accident.

The driver of the sedan, a 43-year-old Mahalapye man, is at the hospital with serious head injuries with reported chest pains.

All the 50 passengers in the Sunrise Travel and Tours bus and their 27-year-old bus driver escaped with no injuries. The bus was travelling from Gaborone to Orapa. The accident occurred near a Mahalapye Hospital turn off on the A1 Highway.

According to Mahalapye Police Station commander Omphile Malemenyana, the sedan was turning towards the hospital when

the collision happened.

The police superintendent said initial investigations show the driver of the sedan could have miscalculated the speed of the bus. He said the accident also suggests over speeding.

“We have not yet established what could have impaired the vision of the driver of the Mazda because it appears either he failed to calculate the speed of the bus, or he did not see it. He is still critical, but we have done all the necessary tests, for both him and the driver of the bus,” he said.

Malemenyane warned drivers to observe the speed limit and remain vigilant, particularly when driving at night to save themselves and the lives of other people.