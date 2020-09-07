President Mokgweetsi Masisi will officially welcome Meshack Makgosa

The only councillor to bag a win for the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) in the Bobonong constituency has defected to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

The Monitor learnt that councillor Meshack Makgosa of Mathathane ward will be officially welcomed into the BDP by party leader President Mokgweetsi Masisi next week.

In the last elections, BMD failed to secure a seat in Parliament with just Makgosa being the only councillor who made it at the polls. A source said the reason the councillor was resigning from the BMD was because the party did not have existing structures in the area.

“Again, the relationship he used to enjoy with some opposition councillors is sour and BDP councillors in the area usually support him. The councillor also complains that the party is dead and there is no effort by the leadership to revive it. It is true we have recruited him,” the source told The Monitor.

Makgosa consulted some of the people in the area about his move, The Monitor is informed. BDP spokesperson, Kagelelo Kentse said he hoped the councillor joins the ruling party quickly and is in the know that some members in the area have been

courting Makgosa.“Our membership drive has not stopped and as a party we are glad to welcome any new members who want to join [us]. This shows that even if we had lost Bobonong constituency, our structures still exist as a party,” Kentse said on Saturday.

“Structures are the ones that help the party to have more members including winning the area. I encourage other members to keep on recruiting people to join the party.” Makgosa said he was still in talks with the BDP. “Of course I have informed the BMD about my intention to look for a better political home. I have given myself three months to have found a better political home and I am still within that period.”

Makgosa resigned from the BDP after losing in the 2013 party primary election. He ran again in the 2014 election race as an independent candidate and still lost.

He contested in the 2019 general election under the BMD ticket with the support of the Umbrella for Democratic Change.