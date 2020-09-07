 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The only councillor to bag a win for the Botswana Movement for Democra...
The land audit of the Compensation In-Kind Policy in Mogoditshane that...
It is illegal for public institutions to hire temporary workers for a ...
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced government to put about...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Ministries In Illegal Employment Practices

Ministries In Illegal Employment Practices

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Monday, September 07, 2020
Goitseone Mosalakatane
It is illegal for public institutions to hire temporary workers for a period of over a year, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been told.

The Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) director, Goitseone Mosalakatane said she was aware that some ministries hired employees on temporary basis for a period exceeding 12 months as stipulated by the General Orders.

Mosalakatane was responding to a query from PAC last Wednesday.

Members of the PAC had raised concern that there was a growing number of employees on temporary posts across ministries, some of whom have been holding temporary positions for years.

They wondered why the employees could not be employed permanently or released if their performances are not satisfactory.

“Some ministries have kept people on temporary employment for more than five years. What’s happening, why can’t the posts be filled permanently? Is it procedural?” asked Member of Parliament for Francistown South, Wynter Mmolotsi. According to PAC members, the arrangement was tantamount to exploitation of workers.

Mosalakatane conceded that the ‘practice’ is illegal and inhuman.

“There are those who have worked on temporary contracts for up to five years. It is illegal and inhumane. What

Banners
they do is, some keep you for 11 months and terminate your contract before it elapses, then give you a new one so it does not look like you have been a temporary employee for more than the stipulated 12 months. It’s unprocedural. The problem is, this is a vote we don’t have control over,” Mosalakatane said.

She explained that the employment for posts in Scales D1 and below has been delegated to ministries hence DPSM has difficulty to have control over it.

She said they are collecting data and analysing it before any decisions could be made.

Meanwhile, Mosalakatane further conceded that her office was struggling to put together information of workers disputes from 2011 as it is scattered all over. 

The DPSM boss said when she took over as Director, her interest was to collect information on worker/employee disputes and make follow-ups with affected ministries to ensure that they complied with court orders, but that has proven to be a challenge.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

I am afraid we have to let you go

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners