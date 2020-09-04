Eskimos has already started marketing the JB brand on social media

Kwaito group, Eskimos has landed a clothing deal with local sports and fashion wear retailer JB.

This comes a few months after the Giwawa hitmakers released a new single called Kwalata Tsa Katara.

“We are proud to announce our partnership with the legendary Eskimos BW aka Makimo. JB anchors its pride in supporting local talent and the #PushaBW mandate,” read a post JB’s Facebook page.

Contacted for a disclosure about the details of the partnership, one of Eskimos members Keitshupile ‘Mandla’ Mokwena said the details of their partnership would be shared publicly at a later stage. “Our partnership with JB is a clothing deal.We are grateful to have started the wonderful work with JB and looking forward to do more,” he said.

Eskimos, which was formed in 1999 as a dance group, has already started marketing the JB

brand on social media. The quartet comprises Kagiso ‘Skejo’ Ketswantwa, Kabo ‘Zynne’ Mmolawa, Goitsemodimo ‘Javas’ Binang and Mokwena.

It is not the first time JB has worked with local musicians. In 2017 JB then called JB Sports unveiled Vee Mampeezy as its official ambassador. After clinching the JB Sports ambassadorship, Vee Mampeezy focused on JB sport fashion trends and even shot one of his music videos inside the shop. Therefore Makimo is also expected to become distinctive with the retailer’s casual and smart casual brands. A general observation from Eskimos, JB customers and others, since rebranding to JB with a new logo, the JB brand has offered a refreshing brand image that is cleaner, more modern and savvy.