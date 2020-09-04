Lady Gee

On the stage she is Lady Gee, but Gaone Selebo who is more than just a nice name, cos she is a gospel artist, music promoter and an event organiser.

She is still building a career in the performing industry.

Though it might sound like a tired cliche, brewing up a storm.

Sign of good times to come from her was the recent release of two single titled Ke a morata jeso and Hosanna respectively, from her upcoming eight-track album titled ‘Hosanna’.

The album, which has an Afro gospel sound, is due for release this month.

It was recorded and produced by MSquared at the MSquared Studios with Slate on the videos for the two singles.

Selebo told Arts & Culture in an interview that she grew up involved in music and even had to quit her job in 2015 to focus on being an artist.

She started out as a backup vocalist for some local gospel acts until she released her debut single in 2017 titled Re ta thaba which received air time in the national television.

“As a creative, I also have a heart for helping other artists to realise their dreams. I think that

is my calling as much as singing is my calling and my passion too,” Selebo said about her career as a promoter.

Under her belt is Lady Gee Promotions, a music promotion company through which she provides services to upcoming artists from across all genres.

Selebo cried that the creative industry has been faced with a lot of challenges recently due to restrictions on the industry.

But, being an optimistic person, she believed the industry will recover if interventions are put in place to deal with the challenges.

She stated that her ultimate goal is to be able to become a big name artist who can feature some international acts, notably South Africans, in some of her new songs.

She also said last year she was added to the organising team of Joel Keitumele’s Annual Gospel Awards (AGA) due to her capabilities in marketing. Selebo is also a committee member for the Glitz awards that were due to be held this year.