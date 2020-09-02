Moakaneng Bontshetse

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has written a strong-worded letter to Francistown region chairperson, Moakaneng Bontshetse for "improper use of the association's vehicle".

Bontshetse reportedly used a vehicle belonging to the association for his campaign.

He is one of BFA’s first vice president candidates under the Tebogo Sebego camp. Bontshetse decamped from incumbent BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti’s camp after failing to reach a compromise over his candidacy.

He has fallen foul of the BFA regulations after using the association’s vehicle.

“It has come to my attention that, contrary to BFA processes and procedures, you have been using Botswana Football Association property for personal use and gain. The property in question is a white Toyota Wish motor vehicle registration number B 942 BLI registered under the Botswana Football Association stationed at the Francistown Regional Football

Banners

Association,” BFA president, Letshwiti wrote to Bontshetse.

“It has come to my attention that on or about the 28th to the 30th August 2020, you drove the said vehicle for personal use and gain to Gaborone, Tsabong, Hukuntsi and Sang. Furthermore, you made averments on social media (Facebook) stating that you will continue using the said vehicle for your own personal use and gain.”

In the Facebook post, Moakaneng is seen with, among others, Sebego and Tariq Babitseng.

The BFA president has asked Bontshetse to show cause why disciplinary proceedings should not be instituted.

Bontshetse had not responded to Mmegi Sport inquiries at the time of going to press.