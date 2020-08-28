Obakeng

Gospel artist Obakeng Sengwaketse says he will be releasing a new gospel single titled Ke Mang next month.

The Se Teng Sediba singer explained in an interview that the single was about the greatness of God. The song, which will feature Lady Dyna from Zambia, is produced by BK Proctor. Obakeng worked with BK Proctor, his manager Steven Leboro, Lady Dyna and was composed by Matthews Matsetse.

“This single talks about The Lord God Almighty who said in the Bible that he was a jealous God. Ke Mang simply means who can do mighty works, who can heal our land except our Redeemer Jesus Christ. We were just inspired by the love and faithfulness of The Lord. I decided to work with these people because I see that

is important as an artist to expand and do new things with new people,” Obakeng said.

He explained that the single would be available on all digital platforms by the end of September. Obakeng has already recorded 12-track album in Durban, South Africa. The album was due to be released early this year but due to COVID-19 pandemic, he said they decided to wait until the situation has seized.

Obakeng further pointed out that the album will be released with a packaged DVD, including all the songs and bonus tracks. He added that they were hoping to take the music to all online stores when it was complete.