Lighting up: Debswana is embracing solar at its facilities

Debswana is building a solar plant that will generate 400 kilowatts for its corporate centre in Gaborone, thereby reducing the diamond giant’s dependence on the national grid.

The photovoltaic (PV) plant will augment day time electricity usage at Debswana’s Corporate Centre, its headquarters along Airport Road, while also improving the energy mix of renewable and non-renewable energy. According to Debswana, the move is also aimed at contributing to the reduction of the company’s carbon footprint. The 400kW produced is equivalent to about 80% of the Centre’s current power requirements. The solar PV plant is anticipated to go online towards the end of 2021 and is connected to the building’s power supply point within the Centre’s campus.

According to the Project Engineer - Electrical, Karabo Mmokwa the project will increase energy efficiency and reduce usage from the national power grid from which Debswana currently taps 462kW for its Corporate Centre. “By harnessing the sun, reliance on power supply from the Botswana Power Corporation is cut by 80%, which translates to a huge cutback on Debswana’s carbon footprint,” he said.

main objective of this project. It is the first of its kind and magnitude in the mining sector in Botswana. We aim to improve the Centre’s energy mix, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce grid consumption, “ he said. Mmokwa said the project would also create opportunities for skills transfer which is essential for greater innovation as Batswana make advances into the largely untapped world of solar technology.

“The Solar PV Plant project has created opportunities by engaging qualified local contractors in the design and installation of the turnkey PV system,” he said.

The Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority recently noted an increase in the number of private entities applying for licences to self-generate solar power. Entities like Airport Junction, Bank of Botswana and Botho Park (at Botho College) are already self-producing their own solar power. By law, any generation, whether for oneself or others, over 100kVa (80 kilowatts) requires a BERA licence.