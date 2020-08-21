The biggest mistake the Masisi regime made was to target lowly-placed individuals in the Khama administration and to try and shine negative light on them, as a way of tackling its beef with former President, General Ian Khama.
I insist that if indeed Khama committed crimes, the system should simply have gone for a head shot and if unsure, kept its guns in the holsters and done a thorough investigative job before going on the offensive. Whether for President Khama is winning the legal battle is one thing. What is certain is that, he is winning the PR battle. The Blair report cannot be ignored. To be sure, there is credibility issue when a report commissioned by a man, exonerates him. But what other option did the man have? He could not have folded back his arms and accepted his fate.
The report has no evidence those it exonerates are innocent. What it does, however, is put the regime on the back-foot. They must credibly refute it blow-by-blow, come up with credible alternative facts, or it must be accepted as true. In lieu thereof, an apology would be due to General Khama, Colonel Isaac Kgosi and agent Butterfly. There is no other way.
Presently, we are in an intractable mess, in terms whereof, the regime does not know whether to advance or to retreat. The regime is making a mess of itself. It is not all about political bile. It also has a lot to do with institutional capture. Had the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), and Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) been independent, we would not be in this mess.
We are in it simply because these institutions have been successfully captured, politicised and weaponised for political objectives. Otherwise, they would have told the regime, in clear terms, where to get off.
The DPP and DCEC di tshwanetse go ilelwa, betso. But, as said, these institutions were captured and weaponised against political adversaries. I do not say that the political adversaries are clean, any more than I can say that the Masisi regime is itself clean. Both regimes (the present and bygone) are a cesspool of institutionalised corruption and petty politics at a king size scale. There is as much corruption under the Masisi administration as there was under the Khama administration, and it’s all institutionalised. Cabinet is as corrupt now, as it was then. Until now though, the DCEC and the DPP are fumbling badly, and it’s a shame. The two institutions ought to have been the first level of protection of constitutional ideals against politicians. Politicians by nature, have a ravenous trait and are jealous of institutional independence of prosecutorial and oversight institutions. That is because institutional independence prevents them from doing corruption and getting away with it. That is why the DCEC were put under the Office of the President. That’s is why the Masisi regime is yet to change this anomaly. The DPP, as an independent institution, are constitutionally independent, and should have dug in against the administration. But we have an integrity crisis in this country where oversight institutions are merely appendages of the Office of the President. The regime further banked on the manipulation of the Judiciary to achieve this obnoxious end. To that end, the Judges selection system has been consistently manipulated by the