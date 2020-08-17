Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) held its annual general meeting on Saturday PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

As Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) ushered in a new committee at the weekend, newly elected president Phemelo ‘Fresh’ Lesokwane has vowed to run an inclusive organisation that will serve the interests of artists.

BOMU has over the years been embroiled in a series of wrangles, particularly between the union’s executive committee and its members.

Due to the infighting, the union has been dormant since 2018 after some members took the then music body leadership led by Pagson Ntsie to the Advisory and Arbitration Council (AAC).

The AAC then ordered that an interim committee be elected to amongst other things, rebuild legitimate structures of BOMU, the relationships within the organisation and with its stakeholders, arrange for another AGM and prepare for legitimate elections.

The elections were subsequently held on Saturday with members electing Lesokwane to lead the organisation as president, assisted by Papie ‘Kaone’ Rakhudu and Letsweletse Moshabi elected vice presidents administration and finance respectively.

Former Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) spokesperson, Rasina ‘Winfred’ Rasina is BOMU’s new Secretary General. Additional Members are Dj Fondo Fire, Gloria Zwikiti and Boitumelo ‘Nono’ Siile.

“My aim as the new BOMU president is to give the organisation a new shape, and

drive its mandate of advocating for artists’ welfare and come up with ideas to grow artists,” Lesokwane said.

He also said there was need to empower local artists about how to package their music, doing music as a business and financial literacy.

He stated that BOMU will only be serving its members, and urged artists to join the organisation.

“We will embark on a new leaf. I encourage all local artists to come forward and be part of this change. I also urge the corporate world to come forward and partner BOMU to assist us to grow the local music industry,” he added. He noted that whilst most artists have lost confidence in the organisation, this is a chance to make things right. Lesokwane also thanked the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development Tumiso Rakgare for his support in the resurrection of BOMU. The new BOMU committee is expected to be in office for the next two years.