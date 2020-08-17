Security Systems player Ronald Chikomo controls the ball infront of TAFIC player during the BTC Premiership league game at Obed Itani Chilume stadium in Francistown PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

PALAPYE: The coronavirus has left foreign players that have been household names in the top-flight league for many seasons unsure about their future.

Botswana Football Association (BFA) has signalled football action might only resume next year February.

The foreign names that had an impact on local football in over a decade are players such as Master Masitara, Tendai Nyumasi, Ronald Chikomo, and Mathews Nyamadzayo to mention a few.

As football hangs in uncertainty, age has also caught up with the players, and the situation threatens their existence in the local scene. However, the players believe they still have a lot to offer.

As it is the case with many local soccer players, the foreign contingent said the coronavirus situation has impacted negatively on their lifestyles as they are struggling to make ends meet.

The situation of expired contracts at their clubs also added to their struggle.

For an example, Masitara is out of contract at Morupule Wanderers, and it appears the club would not renew the 38-year-old’s contract.

Furthermore, the transfer window remains closed, and the players are caught in a curtailing situation with no possible movements. Clubs are halted from making any moves with the uncertainty surrounding football resumption.

“Life is difficult at the moment, and it’s hard to think of the future. I am out of contract but the club (Morupule) has been assisting. I am hoping things would normalise maybe then we will see what happens, but I

Banners

am still looking forward to getting back to playing,” Masitara said.

Another player, Chikomo’s also confirmed his contract had elapsed at Security Systems, and there were no offers on the table as yet. The 33-year-old attacker also believes he still has a future in football.

“It has not been easy, but I can’t complain. It is difficult staying away from the game for this long when you depend on it, but I am keeping in shape.

I believe I still have about three or more seasons to play, and I am hoping something will come up. Systems have been good to me even though my contract has elapsed,” the Zambian said.

Nyumasi who arrived in the country at ECCO City Greens, now Francistown City Greens, a marvel to watch had been a shadow of himself in the past season.

He had a decent stint at Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Orapa United before joining Police XI. Nagging injuries had troubled the 35-year-old in the past few seasons.

The well-travelled 34-years-old Nyamadzawo has also found the going tough in recent seasons. He turned out for Sua Flamingoes in the 2018/2020 season where he struggled to cement a position before he left for struggling Molepolole City Stars. Stars have been relegated to the lower First Division league.