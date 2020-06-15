Jwaneng Galaxy have been crowned this season BTC Premiership champions following resolution taken by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) national executive committee (NEC) yesterday PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

Jwaneng Galaxy have been crowned this season BTC Premiership champions following resolution taken by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) national executive committee (NEC) yesterday.

Galaxy now join the likes of Township Rollers, Notwane, BDF XI, Extension Gunners, Gaborone United (GU), ECCO City Greens, Mogoditshane Fighters, Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Police XI who have previously won the league trophy.

The BFA has been in consultation with its structures on the way forward about the season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which has negatively impacted lives across the world.

A fortnight ago, the association sought the views of clubs on how the fate of the season could be decided.

On Saturday afternoon, BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti said it was too expensive and impossible to complete the remaining matches, leaving the association with two options; to declare the season null

and void or to declare it complete as it is.

According to a statement from the association, the season is concluded with the league table as it is.

“The effect is that the team at the summit is crowned champions and the teams at the bottom of the table will relegate,” the statement said.

The statement further states that a committee will be formed to deal with the modalities of the promotional play-offs. The decision now means TAFIC, Molepolole City Stars and Miscellaneous have been relegated to the lower division. Masitaoka and Sua Flamingoes on the other hand will play their Premiership football for the first time next season.