Police Applaud Francistowners For Responsible Drinking

FRANCISTOWN: The Police have applauded Francistowners for drinking responsibly and complying with new liquor trading regulations.

This was so after the ban on sale of liquor was lifted with controls last Wednesday in the aftermath of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak following a two-month lull in alcohol consumption.

Speaking to The Monitor, Central Police station commander, superintendent Lebalang Maniki praised Francistowners for their commendable behaviour since the alcohol ban was lifted. He said his policing area was very quiet and they have not recorded any crimes related to non-compliance with the new liquor regulations.

“I think everyone understands what is at stake if they do not obey the new alcohol regulations. All the bars, liquor wholesalers and bottle stores are adhering to the regulations,” Maniki said.

He further said even alcohol consumers are adhering to the social distancing protocols and consume their preferred ‘poison’ at their homes. Another high-ranking police officer, superintendent Neo Serumola of Kutlwano Police echoed Maniki’s sentiments.

He commended the people in his policing area for following the new regulations of alcohol sale.

The police boss said: “So far everything is running smoothly as people are abiding by the

Banners

new rules. All the alcohol trading stores close according to the stipulated times and customers adhere to social distancing protocols”.

Serumola said they have not registered a single case related to the abuse of the new alcohol directive.

He urged people to continue with their good behaviour and make use of online platforms in order to purchase their beer or wines while at home so that they can continue the fight against COVID-19.

For his part, Tati Town Police station commander, superintendent Edward Leposo said his policing area has registered zero cases of non-compliance.

“People just queue to buy their favourite drinks at local bars and go home afterwards. Even the shops close on time because they understand the consequences of failing to obey the rule of law,” he said.

Leposo said all the bars keep registry books for their customers and also make sure those customers maintain social distancing and wash their hands or use sanitisers before entering their outlets.

He prayed with Batswana to maintain the same spirit in combating COVID-19.