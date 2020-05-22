Rakgare

The Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane Tumiso Rakgare has reportedly called on his councillors to bury the hatchet and find a way of working together for the betterment of Mogoditshane community.

This comes as a result of being accused by some of his councillors of favouritism towards others. Despite that, the MP is reported to have called a meeting to map a way forward on the matter recently.

"It is true we held a meeting with our MP at his office recently. He was complaining that some councillors are not cooperating with him and some are not in good terms with others. The MP wanted to know the cause of those differences. The concerned councillors told him that he is the reason behind all the fights that are happening in the area. They said some councillors who are close to him have a tendency of saying bad things about others, " said the source.

The source revealed that some of the concerned councillors have asked the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) branch committee in the area to intervene. Another concerned councillor said the MP has agreed to meet them one-by-one so that he could iron out the differences.

"He has pleaded with us to cooperate especially for development of the area and during this COVID-19 pandemic. He said he was not aware that they are some who believe that he does not like them. The meeting was not long because he also wanted to know if indeed people are being given food in the area especially families that Covid-19 has affected them most, "

the source said.

The source further revealed that the MP was supposed to have started consultation with the concerned councillors this week.

One of the councillors Otlaadisa Kgwatalala confirmed in an interview that they held a meeting with the area MP regarding issues of cooperation in the area. “O ka bua le Mopalamente ke ene o neng a biditse meeting. I can't share the details of the meeting," he said.

Mogoditshane constituency branch chairperson Percy Tshuba said hewas not aware of the said meeting.

"Meetings are not allowed to be held until the issue of this virus is over. May be they did not find it important to inform the branch committee if indeed they held that meeting. Of course there are complaints in the area that I cannot discuss with the media. Once the government allows us to hold meetings, the branch committee will address them with concerned ones to find out if indeed there is any issue or its propaganda. Mma ga gona ntlo epe e sa neng, " Tshuba said yesterday in an interview.

Efforts to get comment from Rakgare were futile as he did not answer his mobile phone for two days. Mogoditshane constituency has not been at peace with some BDP members having their internal fights since primary election time until today.

The constituency has 12 wards and BDP has won 11 of them.