An Afrobarometer study has shown that there is fear amongst Batswana to report corrupt practices in the country.

According to the 2019 survey, whose results were released this week, fewer people could report corruption without any fear.

The study conducted by Afrobarometer national partner in Botswana, Star Awards Ltd., interviewed a national representative random stratified probability sample of 1,200 adult Batswana in July to August 2019.

The release stated that 50% of Batswana are of the view that the level of corruption in the country has increased over the last 12 months.

This is despite President Mokgweetsi Masisi pledging in his inauguration speech to root out corruption.

The survey findings also show that while half of Batswana say the level of corruption in the country has increased over the past 12 months, most believe that people risk negative consequences if they report corruption to authorities.

“Seven in 10 citizens (70%) say that people risk retaliation or other negative consequences if they report corruption to the authorities. Fewer than three in 10 (27%) say they can report corruption without fear,” read the survey findings.

Batswana also overwhelmingly say that politicians and senior civil servants should be barred from participating in public tenders. Recent scandals have linked senior politicians and civil servants to corruption in government procurement processes, leading some projects to be halted.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the declaration of State of Emergency by President Masisi, there have been reports of Mayors and council chairpersons getting tenders to supply relief packages.

An overwhelming majority (80%) of Batswana say that politicians and senior public servants should be barred from participating in public tenders in order to reduce corruption in government procurement. Afrobarometer is a pan-African, nonpartisan survey research network that provides data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.

Seven rounds of surveys were completed in up to 38 countries between 1999 and 2018, and Round 8 surveys are currently underway.

Afrobarometer conducts face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice. Previous surveys were conducted in Botswana in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2014, and 2017.