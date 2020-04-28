Letsholathebe mislead the nation

The University of Botswana Student Representative Council (UBSRC) wishes to register with shock and dismay disappointment at Tertiary Education minister, Dr Douglas Letsholathebe's startling dishonesty.

Letsholathebe in a press briefing held last week deliberately misled the nation when he went on record on national television (Btv) to address the student population of this country on an array of issues affecting them amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Chief among the promises that the minister made was that all tertiary students would continue to receive their monthly allowances as per common practice and at the same amounts. This promise was neither sought nor solicited.

It is therefore very disappointing that, despite our legitimate expectation that the Ministry would deliver and remain consistent with this promise, students accommodated on campuses of their various institutions across the country have been given P250 as this month's allowance instead of the normal P1,300.

It must be noted that hundreds of our students were on industrial attachment before the lockdown was effected, who were also given a monthly stipend of P250 instead of the P1,600 they should normally be given.

The government of the day has not made any commitment to helping citizens and students alike with their rent

during this period. Our attachment students will unfortunately not be able to pay the rent of their hired accomodation because of the lack of consistency in payments as portrayed by the ministry and the DTEF.

We wish to appeal to all the landlords housing our students to be understanding and heed the cries of the students who will not be able to pay them. We ask that they continue to house them and their belongings as we wait for the ministry to do right by the students.

Finally, we condemn the lack of transparency portrayed by the minister. This is by no means a time for empty promises and giving lip service. If it was the intention of government to withhold the full amount of allowances then the minister should have done the honourable thing and tell students the truth to allow them to better prepare for this eventuality.

It is dishonourable to say one thing on national television and go on to do the exact opposite.

TUMELO LEGASE*

*Tumelo Legase is the UBSRC president.