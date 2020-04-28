 
DStv terminates Maru TV

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Tuesday, April 28, 2020
After launching Maru TV on DStv in 2018, Multichoice Botswana will effective May 26, 2020 remove the local channel from its platform.

"Following a channel performance review with Maru TV, the channel will no longer be available on the DStv platform. Customers can still enjoy entertaining and informative local content on NOW! TV (DStv 290), BTV (DStv 289) and on our recently launched local audio channels, Yarona FM (DStv 917) and Duma FM (DStv 919)," Multichoice Botswana Corporate Affairs Manager Thembi Legwaila told MmegiOnline.

Legwaila added that there are an array of

performance requirements set out in a contractual agreement between a channel and MultiChoice and fulfilling these requirements determines whether or not the channel will remain on DStv.

Legwaila said that they have also opened Freeview access to BTV for the duration of the State of Emergency in order to ensure that Batswana far and wide have access to accurate information in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

