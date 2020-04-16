A1 Hardware and Electric heed to Covid-19 Relief Appeal

A1 Hardware and Electrical have joined the unparalleled effort to combat the infectious COVID-19 epidemic with a donation of One-Hundred and Fifty Thousand Pula (P150 000) to the national COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In the same benevolent gesture, the company Director, Faruk Patel and his family also donated P10 000 to the relief fund.

A1 joins a bandwagon of other local companies that continue to extend a hand in assisting the government of Botswana and Batswana to fight the pandemic.

A1 has assumed its corporate social responsibility to constantly stand-up and generously support the nation in various undertakings across different spectrums.

In its earnest endeavour to conveniently deliver hardware and building materials to Batswana, the evolving company operates a chain of large-scale hardware retailers

in Mahalapye, Palapye, Serowe, Selebi Phikwe, Ramokgonami and Kgagodi.

The company was established in 2007, and currently have a staff complement of 120 locals.

The entire A1 family encourages the rest of the nation to comply with Presidential orders and the health authority directives, and unite towards a concerted effort to breaking the chain of transmission and optimistically arresting the pandemic.

We encourage people to stay home, ensure extreme social distancing and to constantly wash hands as directed. We stand in unity and resilience in the fight against COVID-19.