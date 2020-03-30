Phadza Chose

Young Zebras defender, Phadza Chose has been released from hospital after he was involved in a car accident that claimed four lives in Mmopane on Saturday morning.

Chose was one of five passengers in a Toyota RunX that collided with a Toyota Landcruiser at the Mmopane junction early Saturday morning. The 17-year-old was rushed to Bokamoso Private Hospital where he slipped in a coma resulting from head injuries.

Monitor Sport is informed that the young defender woke up from his coma on Sunday morning, and was expected to be released from the hospital yesterday (Sunday).

woke up from the coma on Sunday morning. He is recovering well after sustaining head injuries. The family has not yet seen or spoken to him, but he is to be released from the hospital today. Well, from what we hear, it was a friends’ night out, unfortunately four of his friends lost their lives in the accident. We are just hoping that he fully recovers,” a family member said on Sunday morning.

Chose has been an integral part of the national junior teams. He has nine caps for the Under-17 and Under-20 scoring just a single. He was part of the Under-20 side that played in the COSAFA Cup late last year in Zambia.

In 2017 he was the vice captain of the Under-17 side at the COSAFA Championships. Chose recently signed a deal England-based Future Lions International Football Academy on March 4, 2020.

He has also turned out for Police XI development team. The youngster plays both as left-back or left-winger.