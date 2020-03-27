Leatile Motlhalamme

The founder of X-Models Academy Leatile Motlhalamme who grew up with low self-esteem has taken it upon himself to host Pageantry Public Speaking Makeup Tutorials workshop with a view to boost people’s confidence.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, Motlhalamme said growing up he had no self-esteem and confidence.

He explained that he later decided to face his demons and work on himself through reading self-help books, videos and attending classes like toastmasters that helped build his confidence and public speaking skills.

“I figured I can’t be the only one who was going through confidence issues or had a problem with public speaking so I decided to help others improve themselves. I also noticed that one could learn the skill as it worked well for me. Make-up helps improve presentation; appearance and we also encourage people to have the skills especially in the commercial promo modelling and corporate world. It is necessary hence we are teaching the skill,” he said.

He further explained that the workshop was an opportunity for people of all ages to invest in their future. He said the one day workshop was focused on improving their public speaking skills, improving their self-esteem and confidence, introduction to pageantry and etiquette for instance, how to walk in heels and how to answer pageantry and also make up tutorial.

Motlhalamme explained that the workshop was directed to aspiring and professional models as well as everyone else who were looking for motivation or missing link in their life and spark of confidence because most of them had what it takes but the problem is people don’t believe in themselves. He added that it would also groom children from grass roots level.

He further said the workshop works also serve as individuals investment and also serves as a booster for individuals interested in venturing into careers such as being make up

artist, motivational speaker, marketing or sales manager as well being an entrepreneur. He said for those with children, it was the perfect place to start grooming their children from young age in order to have them develop into confident and well-spoken adults in future.

One of the speakers at the workshop is Kgobero Kehuparetse, vice president of the Eloquent Speakers Toast Masters International Botswana. He won many local and international public speaking championships. Kehuparetse will address the audience on public speaking, how to overcome the fear of public speaking and how to build yourself esteem and confidence. The other speaker is Nature Inger, a talent coach. Inger is also a Limkokwing University graduate, former Miss World and Miss Teen judge and also a motivational speaker.

Motlhamme who is a model, musician, artist manager, founder and CEO of the modelling and promotional agency called X-Models Agency will also be part of the presenters with Anthea Kingg who is an entrepreneur and makeup artist as well as motivational speaker.

The event will be held at Black Restaurant in CBD and registration fee is P200, which is inclusive of conference attendance certificate and five edited pictures at the conference. However, Motlhalamme said the event has been postponed till further notice because clients’ health and safety was their biggest priority.

He also stated that they were adhering to the Ministry of Health and Wellness’s request for public to practice social distancing and not have gatherings of 50 or more due to the outbreak of coronavirus. He said people who had already registered would receive an update of the new date and can be refunded if they can’t make it.