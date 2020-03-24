Roseline Panzirah-Matshome PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) applauds the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Government and people of Botswana to this moment. The country is one of a few places on earth without recorded cases of the virus to date.

Being Covid-19 free is not a coincidence, it is testament to the work of our people. With the exception of the recklessness of President Masisi who travelled to Namibia under the circumstances, and a few other citizens who keep disregarding set protocols, we are doing well so far as a country in response to a virus that has shut down life as we know it across the world.

We encourage the government and people of Botswana to continue following advise from health experts including testing if one has recently travelled or has symptoms, regularly washing hands with warm water and soap, hand sanitizing and social distancing. Social distancing is a key aspect of beating the virus since the ‘virus does not move and is moved by people’. If we isolate ourselves as much as is possible we will greatly contribute to efforts to thwart the virus, and be doing our patriotic duty.

We also call upon the government to be bold and do whatever is necessary to protect our people. If the need arises, we will support a total lockdown of the country in order to keep our people safe.

In the same vein, we

Banners

call upon President Masisi to realize that this is a global pandemic and times such as these call for bi-partisan efforts. We are currently doing our bit to sensitize Batswana on this virus and are available at any point in time to work with individuals, institutions and other political parties to keep our people safe.

Further to this, we have noticed that the pandemic is not only a health care nightmare but also a problem for the economy. Given this, we call upon the government to be decisive and put together an economic relief package for Batswana. Among the options that may be explored are tax breaks for companies, breaks in rentals and loan repayments at this stage and a possible pay out people in the informal sector and the unemployed.

We urge our people to stay home and not travel unless it is absolutely necessary. As well, we encourage you to take good care of each other during this period. Patriotism is in supporting each other and one’s country during times of trouble. Let us all take advise as given by health professionals and we shall prevail.

#KeNako

Roseline Panzirah-Matshome

Secretary General

Botswana Patriotic Front