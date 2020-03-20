The cancellations of tours and festivals have been progressing steadily

Coronavirus has hit every industry hard. Even the show business, or Showbiz as it is popularly known, is not free from the attack.

Due to the pandemic, organisers across Botswana are postponing events in an effort to slow the spread of the noAvel Coronavirus. The situation is constantly evolving, as government, or health officials in particular, issue new guidances. Earlier this week, the government directed that gatherings of 100 people or more at music concerts and places such as night clubs/bars should cease. But before the directive, most the events had already postponed their events. Arts & Culture has compiled a list of all the confirmed postponed and cancelled events as of Wednesday.

Hamptons Jazz Fest

This is one of the first big events to announce its postponement on Monday and among other reasons cited, the event organiser Debbie Smith indicated that Hamptons Jazz Fest attracts over 10, 000 people with over 70 international band members. This includes over 1, 500 international fans and festival organisers from UK, SA, Mozambique, Namibia & Zimbabwe. The event was scheduled to be hosted at Royal Aria Stadium on March 28, 2020. But it has now been postponed to a later date in September or October.

Soul Fill Up With Franco

Organisers of the event which aims to attract over 15, 000 people initially told the media on Monday that they will go ahead with the event as planned on April 4 at the National Stadium.

But after some few hours of consultation with stakeholders and authorities, Franco and his team backtracked and announced that they will postpone the event indefinitely.

Yarona FM Music Awards

Yarona FM management also joined other events this week and postponed the sixth annual Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) until further notice.

The event was billed for April 25, 2020. Just like other events, the decision is premised on safety considerations on crowds in response to the global COVID 19 pandemic.

Toropo Ya Muka 6.0

The biggest music festival in Francistown, Toropo Ya Muka was scheduled to be held on May 30, 2020. However, it has now

been postponed to September 29, 2020. “Although it is a big blow since the festival of this magnitude involves lots of financial investments, public health is of importance and we assure you that September 29 is going to be lit since winter season will be over,” Toropo Ya Muka organisers announced in a press release.

Piano Wave

Boasting of a rich lineup of Amapiano music genre artists like South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Shasha, organisers of the event Innovative clan also released a statement announcing that the festival will be postponed from April 19, 2020. It will be held at a later date to be confirmed. Those who have already purchased tickets are advised to hold up to them because they would still be valid in the next event.

El World Music tour

South African record label owner, producer and disc jockey, Sun-El Musician was supposed to bring all of the artists from his record stable such Simmy and Mthunzi at Fisher Gardens in Ramotswa tomorrow. But the event has since been postponed until further notice. “Another date will be communicated as soon as the Coronavirus situation is under control,” event organiser Zaine Aftermath revealed in a statement.



GIMC Family Fun Day

The GIMC Family Fun Day that was scheduled for April 4, 2020 at Bojanala Waterfront has also joined the postponement culture that has hit the Showbiz industry. “The COVID-19 is a serious health hazard that cannot be risked and certainly not with children around,” a statement from the organisers revealed.

African Attire on Fleek Maun

The Gaborone’s version of popular fashion event African Attire on Fleek Picnic was held recently. It was supposed to head to Maun Recreation Park on April 12, 2020. The organiser of the event, David Letshwiti has since postponed the activity indefinitely.

“We are in full compliance as our patrons health comes first and as such we do not want to put anyone’s health at risk,” he said.