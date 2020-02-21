DJ Bino

Local producer and Disk Jockey (DJ) who produced a lot of hits last year, DJ Bino is confident to bag three awards for the first time ever in his music career.

DJ Bino has been nominated for the best dance single, best producer of the year and best dance DJ for this year’s Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAS).

“I really feel overwhelmed because I came a long way to be where I am at the moment. It will be more of a dream come true if I go on to win the awards,” he told Arts & Culture in an interview.

The DJ, who was featured on Charma Gal’s hit song, Personal Code last year, said it is funny because he has music that he produced 10 years back and people do not know about it.

“I have been dishing out good music for that matter. So, what I can say is that I have worked with almost all the big guys in this industry the like of Vee Mampeezy, Dr Tawanda, MMP Family many others,” he revealed.

Real name, Boineelo Othusitse, DJ Bino made his big break in 2015 when he worked on Kelly Khumalo’s Asine remix and it became an instant hit.

Khumalo started getting some bookings in Botswana because of

the remix. DJ Bino was relatively unknown before the release of the house track. He suddenly rose to stardom and now the nominations and perhaps future wins will put propel him to great heights. “I have looked at the artists I have been nominated with and I feel that I stand a chance to win. I am so confident about it because I believe in my craft,” he expressed.

DJ Bino said people should vote for him because he has been giving them good music ever since he stepped into the scene. “Sometimes I would take a walk around my neighbourhood and hear my songs playing everywhere so that’s something. I really appreciate the support and love Batswana are giving me,” he revealed.

DJ Bino said for the best producer of the year award, people should send sms ‘POTY 4’ to 16565. For the best dance DJ he said his fans should send ‘BDDJ’ 3 to 16565. “For the best dance single for my song ‘I’m the girl’, people should send ‘BDS 2’ to 16565,” he concluded.