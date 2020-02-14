Ian Khama PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Former President Ian Khama says he will not take any action after the State withdrew security related resources deployed at his office.

“These are all administrative decisions and actions. They are the prerogative of the President. Either way I will not take any action this time because I want to be the adult in the room,” Khama said in an interview. Khama believes that this was done because of his recent charity outreach events and comments on rhino poaching.

This week the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) Director General Peter Magosi withdrew security related resources deployed to Khama.

The decision was disclosed in a letter dated February 7, 2020 leaked from DIS. This includes security detail, transport and other support equipment. The reallocation of resources, according to Magosi, is with effect from March 16, 2020. Mmegi has learnt that Khama has nine pending cases before courts, which await trial.

“These are cases that the former

Banners

President feels he has been ill-treated by OP or OP acted unlawfully. Some of the cases were settled out of court,” a source revealed.

In a press release dated February 8, 2020 penned by DIS spokesperson, Edward Robert it was revealed that it had been established that Khama continues to use vehicle registration numbers reserved for both the sitting President and Vice President.

“BX 0001 and BX 0002, as per CTO VIP protocols are reserved for the President and Vice respectively. Further, it was established that the former president has considerably more staff than former President Festus Mogae and no substantive justification existed for such disparity,” Robert said.

He said a decision was taken to re-deploy some staff members who had been with former President Khama’s office for more than 10 years.