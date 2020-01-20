PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

While the local beverage industry has seen an influx of energy drink brands, nothing screams flavour and is exciting like Monster energy.

The energy drink was launched over the weekend at a VIP private function held at Fairground conference and exhibition centre.

The event was graced by key members of the management team as well the presence of the general manager of Coca-Cola, who have partnered with the brand since 2014.

Monster energy is no stranger to Botswana market, but the concept behind the launch was to re-introduce the brand as more than just a drink.

“Monster energy is three things, which are Motorsport, rock music and girls best defining it as a lifestyle,” Jonathan Channing, the regional marketing director for Southern Africa said during the launch.

Despite the heavy downpours on Saturday, the event was also spiced by car spinning to the pleasure of the audience while music serenaded those in attendance.

All three concepts that define the brand were represented. Channing added that Monster energy is a fan-focused brand.

“We trust our fans to influence each other into buying the brand and so subsequently, the ultimate secret is to trust influencers to do the influencing,” he said.

Sports personalities like Tiger Woods and Lewis Hamilton are associated with the brand, with many others wanting to be a part of it.

Monster energy has different events across the markets it is distributed in, which include

motorsport activities such as the Dark fest in South Africa. While they are still trying to establish what best suits the Botswana market, it is no secret that something exhilarating is coming in the near future. Presentations at the VIP launch were made with a few videos to show just how much energy the drink brings.

There was also a presentation to the audience the different designs and products that make-up the brand. There is an energy drink for every kind of individual, from party heads, to those who work nine-to-five jobs on a daily basis.

“We wish to cater for each client at an individual level, which is why we even have a sugar free Monster energy drink, for people who want the energy but not the extra calories,” Daven Chihota who is in charge of commercial sales said.

The energy drink goes for the same price as some of its competitors, but offers twice the size of the can.

“This has been and continues to be the way in which we handle our product providing more for less to the buyer,” Chihota added.

He said they intend to grow sales and awareness of the brand by increasing monster coolers with ready to go energy cans in stores.