 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

PRESS STATEMENT: The Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation...
MAHALAPYE: Botswana Railways' (BR) senior control officer, Reginald Di...
MAHALAPYE:  A public inquiry into a train accident that claimed t...
FRANCISTOWN: Police in Letlhakane are alarmed at the number of rape ca...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Makgato bounces back as High Commissioner in Australia

Makgato bounces back as High Commissioner in Australia

CORRESPONDENT Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Dorcas Makgato PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES
PRESS STATEMENT: The Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation wishes to announce that President Mokgweetsi Masisi, has appointed Dorcas Makgato as Botswana's High Commissioner - designate to the Commonwealth of Australia.

Makgato brings to the Foreign Service a wealth of experience and knowledge from the private sector and government, spanning over 20 years. She served as a Member of Parliament from 2009 to 2019. 

During this period, Makgato also served as Minister in the Ministries of: Trade and Industry; Health and Wellness; Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs; and most recently, in the Ministry of Transport and Communication. 

Prior to this, Makgato served as the Chief Executive Officer of the

Banners
Botswana Export Development and Investment Authority which is now the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre. She has also served in different Private Sector and Government Boards, as well as held several memberships in various Organisations.

Makgato is expected to take up her appointment in Australia towards the end of February 2020. She replaces Ambassador Lapologang C. Lekoa, who currently serves as a Resident Ambassador at the Ministry Headquarters.

The appointment is effective upon assumption of duty.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

BDP, UDC Petitions

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
?>