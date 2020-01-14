Dorcas Makgato PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

PRESS STATEMENT: The Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation wishes to announce that President Mokgweetsi Masisi, has appointed Dorcas Makgato as Botswana's High Commissioner - designate to the Commonwealth of Australia.

Makgato brings to the Foreign Service a wealth of experience and knowledge from the private sector and government, spanning over 20 years. She served as a Member of Parliament from 2009 to 2019.

During this period, Makgato also served as Minister in the Ministries of: Trade and Industry; Health and Wellness; Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs; and most recently, in the Ministry of Transport and Communication.

Prior to this, Makgato served as the Chief Executive Officer of the

Botswana Export Development and Investment Authority which is now the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre. She has also served in different Private Sector and Government Boards, as well as held several memberships in various Organisations.

Makgato is expected to take up her appointment in Australia towards the end of February 2020. She replaces Ambassador Lapologang C. Lekoa, who currently serves as a Resident Ambassador at the Ministry Headquarters.

The appointment is effective upon assumption of duty.