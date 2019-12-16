Journalists in court PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

A panel of High Court Judges will this afternoon hear an application in which The publishers of Mmegi Online, Dikgang Publishing Company (Pty) Ltd wish to seek permission to live stream the proceedings of the cases involving the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) elections petitions against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) which start tomorrow in the High Court.

Last week Monday the DPC Managing Director Titus Mbuya wrote the Registrar of the High Court, Michael Motlhabi requesting for permission to live stream proceedings of the cases involving UDC election petitions.

“We sincerely believe that the cases are of national importance following the recent general elections which were hotly contested. It is also our fervent belief that the cases are of great public interest as this is the first time that election results, for so many constituencies, have been challenged before the courts in Botswana,” Mbuya wrote.

He added that there is no doubt that live streaming

the proceedings of the cases will not only be good for transparency, but will be a great service to members of the general public as they follow proceedings unfolding in real time.

Last week Friday Motlhabi responded that it is advisable that Mmegi Online approach the court dealing with petitions for a determination on their request. “In the event it approves, the extent of the coverage may be defined,” Motlhabi wrote.

According to Mmegi Online attorney Onalethata Kambai, the panel of Justices Michael Leburu, Mercy Garekwe and Dr Godfrey Radijeng will hear the application at 4pm.